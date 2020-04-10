COVID-19 Cases Among Patients With Respiratory Issue on Rise: ICMR

Research done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shows some worrying COVID-19 related data. A report released by ICMR on Friday, 10 April, says that the number of positive cases among people with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) has increased over the last month.

ICMR tested a total of 5, 911 SARI patients for COVID-19 from 15 February to 2 April. Out of which, 104 patients - amounting to 1.8% - tested positive. These cases were reported from 52 districts in 20 states and union territories.

COVID-19 positivity among SARI patients was 0 per cent before mid-march and then it rose to 2.6 per cent from 29 March to 2 April.

"The COVID-19 positivity was higher among males and patients aged above 50 years", said ICMR.

Another factor worth noting is that some of these people didn't have travel history or report of any contact history with a coronavirus positive case

ICMR said,