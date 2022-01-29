Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Declining but Deaths Are on a Rise: Report
Ahmedabad is reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Gujarat on Friday 28 January, reported 12,131 new COVID cases, taking its overall infection tally to 11,32,791, while 30 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, eight more than the toll reported on Thursday 27 January.
While the number of fresh cases has been coming down over the past few days, the death toll is on the rise with the state reporting as many as 201 deaths in a span of 10 days.
Of the 30 fatalities recorded on Friday 28 January, Ahmedabad reported 7 deaths, followed by Rajkot (5), Vadodara (4), Surat and Bhavnagar (3 each), Valsad and Bharuch (2 each), and Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Panchmahals and Mahisagar (1 each).
Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of new cases on Friday 28 January at 4,124, followed by Vadodara (2,517), Rajkot (1,213), Surat (1,071), Gandhinagar (399), Patan (286), Jamnagar (269), Bhavnagar (208), and Kutch (206), among others.
A total of 22,070 patients were discharged on Friday 28 January, taking the overall number of recoveries to 10,14,501.
The state presently has 1,07,915 active cases, of which the condition of 1,07,618 is stable, while 297 critical patients are on ventilator support.
Over 1.94 lakh doses of COVID vaccine were administered on Friday 28 January, taking the statewide tally to above 9.73 crore.
