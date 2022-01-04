Mumbai Witnesses Worst of COVID-19 Surge in Maharashtra: Report

Besides, another 2,375 samples from field surveys conducted since 1 November have been sent for genomic sequencing with the results of 166 awaited, the officials said.

Omicron has spread extensively spanning several districts in the state, with a whopping 578 cases recorded so far.

Mumbai accounts for the maximum 368 cases, followed by 125 in Pune, 33 in Thane, 12 in Raigad, 10 in Nagpur, seven in Satara, five in Osmanabad, four in Palghar, three in Nanded, two each in Buldhana, Aurangabad, Sangli, and Kolhapur, and one each in Akola, Latur, and Ahmednagar.