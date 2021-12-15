About 40% Of COVID-19 Cases Likely to Be Asymptomatic: Study

In addition, the study also showed that the percentage of asymptomatic infections was higher among groups younger than 39 years than in other age groups, possibly because the young adults were more likely to show only mild or moderate clinical symptoms.

This indicated that young adults who often presented mild or no symptoms were a potential source of transmission in the community.

"Screening for asymptomatic infection is required, especially for countries and regions that have successfully controlled SARS-CoV-2. Asymptomatic infections should be under management similar to that for confirmed infections, including isolating and contact tracing," Ma said.

