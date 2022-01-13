Omicron or Delta: How to Mask Up Properly to Defeat COVID-19 Variants

For those who are elderly, unvaccinated, and have other diseases, even the Omicron variant can lead to severe complications and even death.

More important, since many health care workers are themselves COVID +ve and have to quarantine for a week, this has a cascading effect on all other kinds of medical care for those who may need it. So, it’s time to up our guard and be extra careful!

While we may or may not know a lot about the SARS-COV-2 virus and the new variants, the one thing which is well proven and known for sure, is that masks and vaccines work.