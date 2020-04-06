COVID-19 Graph in India: Gender, Fatality, Co-morbidities, Age

During the press meet to discuss and update on the latest from coronavirus updates in India, the Health Ministry shared some interesting data on how the disease is impacting men, women, those with co-morbidities and young people.

693 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, and 30 deaths were recorded, as of April 6.

Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR has said that it has carried out a total of 96,264 tests as of 6 April.

This is how it all adds up: