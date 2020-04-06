COVID-19 Graph in India: Gender, Fatality, Co-morbidities, Age
During the press meet to discuss and update on the latest from coronavirus updates in India, the Health Ministry shared some interesting data on how the disease is impacting men, women, those with co-morbidities and young people.
693 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, and 30 deaths were recorded, as of April 6.
Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR has said that it has carried out a total of 96,264 tests as of 6 April.
This is how it all adds up:
In terms of age group of positive cases:
47 percent of cases are less than 40 years of age
34 percent are in the age group of 40 to 60 years
19 percent are above 60
Gender:
76 percent of all cases in India are male and 24 percent are female.
Fatalities:
73 percent fatalities are recorded among men and 27 percent among women.
Age-wise distribution of fatalities:
63% deaths are of people above 60 years
30% of age group 40-60
7% deaths in age group below 40 years
In terms of fatalities linked to co morbidities:
86% of deaths recorded had significant co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic kidney disease
37% of these deaths were among people below 60 years of age.
ICMR has placed order for 5 lakh testing kits for conducting rapid antibody based blood tests. ~ 2.5 lakh kits are expected to be delivered by April 8/9, 2020
