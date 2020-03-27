What's a Safe Way to Handle Mortal Remains of a COVID-19 Victim?

As of Friday, 27 March, the total death toll from COVID-19 in India was 17, out of a total active 724 cases.

In all the noise about the coronavirus, one heartbreaking detail often missed out is how to safely part with your loved one.

Before the numbers become a statistic, it is crucial to think of those 17 patients who passed away and to think of their families. How exactly does one go about the funeral procession and last rites of a family member lost to COVID-19?

Now, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued detailed guidelines on the precautions to be taken by healthcare workers during disposal, cleaning and an autopsy if required.