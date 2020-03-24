COVID-19: Death Toll in Italy Drops for Second Consecutive Day

These developments give hope to a country that has seen its healthcare systems overwhelmed and its elderly population (almost 23 percent of the total) at the behest of the disease.

In conversation with FIT, Dr Sumit Ray, critical care specialist in Delhi NCR, had explained the possible reasons behind the surge in Italy’s cases, “There are multiple problems with Italy. One is that somewhere, the quarantine system that they put in place came a little late and a lot more people got the infection. Second, it is a country with one of the highest percentage of the elderly. Third, because the surge and the peak happened so rapidly, the healthcare system got overwhelmed. So they are having to make the difficult choice of not providing ventilators to a subset of patients who they think have a less chance — which is a terrible thing to happen.”

Saturday's record toll was followed by a late-night address to the nation in which Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the additional closure of "non-essential" factories and a ban on travel.

"Now more than ever, everyone's commitment is needed," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said after Monday's figures came out.

Conte indicated last week that he might need to extend the restrictions indefinitely.

His decision is expected within days.

"If everyone -- and I stress everyone -- respects our bans, we will emerge from this very difficult test first," Conte said on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)