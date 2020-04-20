COVID-WebQoof: K’taka Health Min Says Gargle With Turmeric & Salt

As India continues to observe a rising number of COVID-19 positive cases, myths and misinformation around coronavirus are increasing. On Sunday, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said, "Gargle with turmeric and salt thrice a day. Drink hot water instead of cold water. I am not a doctor but many people in China are recovering after gargling with turmeric and salt and drinking hot water."

Earlier, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had also said that lemon and turmeric are useful against COVID-19 and we had busted those claims.