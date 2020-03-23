First COVID-19 Death in West Bengal: 57 Year Old Man Passes Away
On Monday, 23 March, a 57-year-old man in West Bengal passed away from a cardiac arrest while being treated for coronavirus. He was the fourth person to test positive in the state.
The patient was admitted to the Salt Lake unit on 16 March with a high fever and cough, and expired today, AMRI Hospital sources in Kolkata told The Quint.
They added that all the required steps to ensure that the critical care team is safe have been taken. “The state health department has been duly notified and all formalities will be followed as per official norms,” they added.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee added that he and his family had recently returned from Italy, reported ANI.
(With inputs from ANI)
