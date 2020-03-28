COVID-19: First Reported Death in Telangana

On Saturday, 28 March, Telangana reported it’s first COVID-19 death. At least six persons have tested positive today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 65.

In India, the total cases sit at 909, with 19 deaths reported today, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India saw the highest jump in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 185 patients testing positive for the virus, reported the government in a press conference earlier today.

More details on the death are awaited.