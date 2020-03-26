COVID-19: Here’s How to Care For Your Clean But Dry Hands

We hope you have been diligently washing your hands, with the tap switched off and for 20 seconds at the minimum, to maintain hand hygiene and protect against the dreaded coronavirus.

While doing so is essential to avoid the infection, hard water and soap aren't gentle on your hands! With the increased hand-washing, are you noticing some dryness and cracking too?

How do you adhere to strict hygiene precautions and care for your hands?

Here are some quick tips: