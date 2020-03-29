COVID-19: How Do People With Chronic Illnesses Survive a Lockdown?

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night with an awful, excruciating pain in your entire body. You can’t move, sleep or think. You need immediate medical help, but you can’t go out because you are in a lockdown, brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

For Anubha Mahajan, this was her Saturday night.

Anubha has Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) that affects her peripheral and central nervous systems. For her and for many others suffering from chronic illnesses, such episodes of pain and sudden attacks can be frequent. In such situations, they need medical assistance by either somehow managing to go to the hospital themselves, or by calling a medical practitioner home.

But during pandemics, none of this is possible. Lockdowns, risks of catching the infection, social distancing and isolation leave them where Anubha was on Saturday - waiting and praying for the pain to go away.