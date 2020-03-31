COVID-19: How Many Hospital Beds Does India Have? State Breakup

  • hamburger-icon
Paramedics carry an hazardous medical waste box as patients lie on camping beds, in one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures in northern Italy, March 12, 2020.(Photo: AP)

Padmini Vaidyanathan
Coronavirus

As India steps up efforts to battle a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, India's healthcare capacity and preparedness has come into focus. How many ICU beds does India have? How many ventilators, Personal Protection Equipment, masks?

But before we get into all of that, how many hospital beds does India really have? We dug into data from National Health Profile, 2019, Directorate General of State Health Services to bring you state wise availability.

Government hospitals include central, state and local government bodies. PHCs are also included in the total number of beds.

Loading...
(Graphics: Arnica Kala/FIT)

