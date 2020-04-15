Follow these Simple Dos and Don’ts of Wearing Face Mask Right
It has become one of the most recognisable symbols of the COVID-19 pandemic and governments across the world have issued directives asking everyone to wear one. Since there is a global shortage of N95 masks and regular surgical masks, a lot of people are turning their DIY skills and making their own masks at home. While that is thrifty and entrepreneurial in the face of a crisis, many people are not wearing these masks the right way. So here’s your guide to the dos and don’ts of wearing a face mask.
It’s important that face mask runs from the bridge of your nose, to well under your chin and covering that whole area. The mask should be snugly tightened around your ears to make sure there is no gap.
It’s also very important to wash your hands before and after wearing a mask. For the mask to be as effective as possible, don’t forget to wash it everyday and store it in a dry, clean place.
We said it earlier and we’ll say it again, don’t leave your nose or your chin or both, uncovered. That totally defeats the purpose of wearing a mask.
And finally, once again, make sure the ties are fixed firmly behind your ears and don’t rest your mask under the chin, and then wear it again.
Wear the mask right. Wash your hands. Stay inside. And stay safe.
