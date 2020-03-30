  • hamburger-icon
COVID-19 India Updates: Total Cases Rise to 1071; Deaths at 29
Total coronavirus positive cases in India, as of Monday, 30 March, stands at 1071, as per Health Ministry morning data.

FIT
Coronavirus

On Monday, 30 March, the total number of positive cases from the novel coronavirus in India rose to 1071, according to The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of this morning, the total number of active cases stands at 942, with 100 people cured or discharged and one of them, migrated.

Meanwhile, the death toll in country has reached 29 with Maharashtra recording 8 deaths and Gujarat, 5.

The total number of recovered cases stands at 100.

(Photo: FIT)

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of deaths so far, followed by Gujarat. These two states are further followed by Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2).

Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each. The total number of cases (1,071) includes 49 foreigners.

The global count of reported COVID-19 cases crossed 7,00,000, according to data compiled by the John Hopkins University.

(With inputs from PTI)

