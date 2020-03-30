COVID-19 India Updates: Total Cases Rise to 1071; Deaths at 29

On Monday, 30 March, the total number of positive cases from the novel coronavirus in India rose to 1071, according to The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of this morning, the total number of active cases stands at 942, with 100 people cured or discharged and one of them, migrated.

Meanwhile, the death toll in country has reached 29 with Maharashtra recording 8 deaths and Gujarat, 5.

The total number of recovered cases stands at 100.