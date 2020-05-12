‘It’s Time to Exit the Lockdown,’ Says Dr K Srinath Reddy

There is a lot of misunderstanding about what herd immunity is. Firstly it depends a lot upon the R Nought or R0 (rate of transmission). And the more the R0, the greater the immunity threshold. If you take polio and smallpox, the R0 was 5-7. And the herd immunity threshold was 80-85 % of the population. Being a very severe disease, it has taken us 100 years to achieve that, not through acquired immunity through infections but through vaccines.

In terms of Ebola and Influenza, the R0 was 1-2. There the herd immunity threshold is 30-50 percent.

For COVID-19 R0 is 3 when it started. So the herd immunity threshold is 60-70%. Here as well, we need to clarify a few things:

1st, it is herd protection and not herd immunity. Let’s say people in Delhi - 50 -60 percent are infected, and the rest develop that kind of immunity. But suppose a person from Delhi travels to Ranchi or Raipur, where the infection rate has only been 20-30 percent, so that community does not have the herd immunity to confer to this person. So this person from Delhi is still vulnerable. So it is the herd that has protection characteristics if it is stable, but not the unprotected individuals of the herd if they travel to another herd.

We also do not know, these antibodies we are developing, to what levels will they confer immunity, what duration will that immunity last, because we know influenza immunity does not last long, also we need to know if we need cell immunity or whether these antibodies are enough.

With multiple questions hanging around this new virus, I don’t think we can't place our bets on this herd immunity to get us out of trouble.