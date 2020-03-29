COVID-19 India Updates: Numbers Near 1000, Maharashtra Has Highest
Total number of coronavirus cases in India creeped up to near 979 with Maharashtra reporting 186 cases, the highest in the country. Kerala also reported 182 cases. 25 people have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in India.
Karnataka reported 76 cases and Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh all reported cases in 50s. Number of cases in the Andaman and Nicobar islands reached 9.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9
Andhra Pradesh 14 (1 recovered)
Bihar 9 (1 dead)
Chhattisgarh 6
Chandigarh 8
Delhi 39 (6 recovered, 2 dead)
Goa 3
Gujarat 53 (1 recovered, 4 Dead)
Haryana 33 (12 recovered)
Himachal Pradesh 3 (1 dead)
Jammu and Kashmir 33 (1 dead)
Karnataka 76 (3 recovered, 2 death)
Kerala 182 ( 15 recovered, 1 dead)
Ladakh 13 (3 recovered)
Madhya Pradesh 30 (2 dead)
Maharashtra 186 (25 recovered, 6 dead)
Manipur 1
Mizoram 1
Odisha 3
Puducherry 1
Punjab 38 (1 recovered, 1 dead)
Rajasthan 54 (3 recovered)
Tamil Nadu 42 (2 recovered, 1 death)
Telangana 66 (1 recovered, 1 dead)
UP 55 (11 recovered)
Uttarakhand 6 (1 recovered)
West Bengal 17 (1 dead)
Co morbidities continue to play a major role in the rise in deaths. Maharastra has reported maximum number of 6 deaths so far. Gujarat has reported 4 deaths, Karnataka has reported 3 fatalities. Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, have reported 2 fatalities each and Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar have reported 1 death each.