COVID-19 India Updates: Numbers Near 1000, Maharashtra Has Highest

Total number of coronavirus cases in India creeped up to near 979 with Maharashtra reporting 186 cases, the highest in the country. Kerala also reported 182 cases. 25 people have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in India.

Karnataka reported 76 cases and Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh all reported cases in 50s. Number of cases in the Andaman and Nicobar islands reached 9.