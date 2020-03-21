COVID-19: Top Indian Labs to Start Clinical Research on the Virus

Meanwhile, India continues to see an increase in its number of COVID-19 cases, even as ICMR and the government insist that the country is at Stage 2 of the disease (local transmission). On 20 March, the testing criterion expanded from just people who had traveled abroad (and were symptomatic), their symptomatic close contacts and healthcare workers who treated them to also include those with Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses like pneumonia.

The added that, “asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact.”

The ICMR re-iterated that India was not in the community transmission stage and that so far we had witnessed confirmed cases only with those who have travelled internationally and inl ocal transmission from imported cases to their immediate contacts.