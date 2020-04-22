COVID-19 | India to Begin Trial of Sepsis Drug; All That We Know

In the search for ways of treating COVID-19 patients, one of the most sought-after approaches has been the ‘repurposing’ of drugs which have been found safe and efficient in their use against other diseases.

The latest name that has emerged for this purpose in India is Sepsivac, a drug used for treating patients suffering from gram-negative sepsis.

In the press briefing on 21 April, the representative of the health ministry said, “The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will start a randomized clinical trial to evaluate the drug’s efficiency for reducing the mortality in critically ill COVID-19 patients. Considering the clinical similarity in gram-negative sepsis patients and COVID-19 patients, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the trial which will soon begin in multiple hospitals.”

Here’s what we know about the drug, the trial and the parallels drawn between the two infections.