COVID-19 India Update: Cases Climb to 6,412, Death Toll at 199

India has now crossed the 6,000 mark. According to the numbers released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, 10 April morning, total number of positive coronavirus cases in India is 6,412 and the death toll at 199.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,709, as many as 503 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, ministry said.

It said at least 30 new deaths have been reported since Thursday evening.