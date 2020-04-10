COVID-19 India Update: Cases Climb to 6,412, Death Toll at 199
India has now crossed the 6,000 mark. According to the numbers released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, 10 April morning, total number of positive coronavirus cases in India is 6,412 and the death toll at 199.
While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,709, as many as 503 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, ministry said.
It said at least 30 new deaths have been reported since Thursday evening.
Twenty five new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, three from Delhi and one each from Gujarat and Jharkhand.
Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported eight fatalities each while Telengana has reported seven deaths.
West Bengal and Karnataka have registered five deaths each. Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four deaths each while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.
Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.
The 6,412 figure includes 71 foreign nationals.
The death toll on Thursday evening was 169.
The cases have gone up to 463 in Rajasthan, while they have risen to 442 in Telengana Uttar Pradesh has 410 cases so far, followed by Kerala at 357 cases. Andhra Pradesh has reported 348 coronavirus cases Novel coronavirus cases have risen to 259 in Madhya Pradesh, 241 in Gujarat, 181 in Karnataka and 169 in Haryana.
Jammu and Kashmir has 158 cases, West Bengal has 116 and Punjab has 101 positive patients so far.
Odisha has reported 44 coronavirus cases. Thirty-nine people were infected with the virus in Bihar while Uttarakhand has 35 patients and Assam 29.
Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have 18 cases each while Ladakh has 15 and Jharkhand has 13 positive patients so far. Eleven cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while 10 were reported from Chhattisgarh.
"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)