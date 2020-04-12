COVID-19 India Update: 8356 Cases, Maharashtra Worst Affected
As per data released by the Ministry of Health at 8 AM, 12 April, India's total number of cases stood at 8356 cases of COVID-19. The death toll reached 273. Maharashtra continues to be worst affected state with 1761 cases and 127 deaths. It also remains the state that is testing the most.
Delhi crossed the 1000 mark with 1069 cases as of 12 April. Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have also reported high number of cases, with 969 cases in TN and 700 in Rajasthan.
Kerala continues to be the state with most improvement. It has remained relatively contained at 364 cases, despite reporting the first COVID019 cases in the country on January 30.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 (10 recovered)
Andhra Pradesh 381 (11 recovered, 6 death)
Arunachal Pradesh 1
Assam 29 (1 death)
Bihar 63 (1 dead)
Chhattisgarh 18 (9 recovered)
Chandigarh 19 (7 recovered)
Delhi 1069 (25 recovered, 19 dead)
Goa 7 (5 recovered)
Gujarat 332 (44 recovered, 22 Dead)
Haryana 177 (29 recovered, 3 dead)
Himachal Pradesh 32 (6 recovered, 1 dead)
Jammu and Kashmir 207 (6 recovered, 4 dead)
Jharkhand 17 (1 dead)
Karnataka 214 (37 recovered, 6 death)
Kerala 364 (123 recovered, 2 dead)
Ladakh 15 (10 recovered)
Madhya Pradesh 532 (36 dead)
Maharashtra 1761 (208 recovered, 127 dead)
Manipur 2 (1 recovered)
Mizoram 1
Odisha 50 (2 recovered, 1 death)
Puducherry 7 (1 recovered)
Punjab 151 (5 recovered, 11 dead)
Rajasthan 700 (21 recovered, 3 deaths)
Tamil Nadu 969 (44 recovered, 10 death)
Telangana 504 (43 recovered, 9 dead)
Tripura 2
UP 452 (45 recovered, 5 death)
Uttarakhand 35 (5 recovered)
West Bengal 134 (19 recovered, 5 dead)
