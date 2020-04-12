COVID-19 India Update: 8356 Cases, Maharashtra Worst Affected

As per data released by the Ministry of Health at 8 AM, 12 April, India's total number of cases stood at 8356 cases of COVID-19. The death toll reached 273. Maharashtra continues to be worst affected state with 1761 cases and 127 deaths. It also remains the state that is testing the most.

Delhi crossed the 1000 mark with 1069 cases as of 12 April. Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have also reported high number of cases, with 969 cases in TN and 700 in Rajasthan.

Kerala continues to be the state with most improvement. It has remained relatively contained at 364 cases, despite reporting the first COVID019 cases in the country on January 30.