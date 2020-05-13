COVID-19 India Update: Cases Near 75,000, Death Toll 2,415
The positive number of cases in the country had crossed 70,000-mark on Tuesday, 12 May.
As per the numbers released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 74,281 and the death toll at 2,415. The number of active cases is 47,480.
Out of the total cases, 24,385 have recovered and 1 has migrated.
Madhya Pradesh has recorded 3,986 cases and UP (3,664) so far.
States such as Goa, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh don't have any active cases as positive patients have recovered.
The ministry on its website said, "States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation".