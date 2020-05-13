  • hamburger-icon
COVID-19 India Update: Cases Near 75,000, Death Toll 2,415
As per the health ministry, active number of cases on Wednesday stood at 47,480.
The positive number of cases in the country had crossed 70,000-mark on Tuesday, 12 May.

As per the numbers released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 74,281 and the death toll at 2,415. The number of active cases is 47,480.

Out of the total cases, 24,385 have recovered and 1 has migrated.

Further, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases with 24,427 followed by Gujarat with 8,903, Tamil Nadu with 8,718, Delhi with 7,639 and Rajasthan with 4,126..

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 3,986 cases and UP (3,664) so far.

Maharashtra is also the state with maximum number of deaths (921) followed by Gujarat (537), Madhya Pradesh (225), West Bengal (198), Rajasthan (117) and Delhi (86).

States such as Goa, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh don't have any active cases as positive patients have recovered.

The ministry on its website said, "States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation".

