COVID-19 India Update: Cases Jump to 49219 , Death Toll at 2549

On 14 April, Thursday, the Union Health Ministry data revealed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in India was 78003.

India crossed the 70,000 mark on Tuesday, 12 April.

Today, the active number of cases is 49219, a jump from yesterday’s (13 April) 47,480.

The death toll today is at 2549 up from 2415.

However, even the number of recovered cases has risen. Out of the total cases, 26235 hve recovered, while yesterday the number was 24,386.