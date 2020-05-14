COVID-19 India Update: Cases Jump to 49219 , Death Toll at 2549
On 14 April, Thursday, the Union Health Ministry data revealed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in India was 78003.
India crossed the 70,000 mark on Tuesday, 12 April.
Today, the active number of cases is 49219, a jump from yesterday’s (13 April) 47,480.
The death toll today is at 2549 up from 2415.
However, even the number of recovered cases has risen. Out of the total cases, 26235 hve recovered, while yesterday the number was 24,386.
While looking at the rise in numbers it is important to compare it holistically. For example, in Delhi, the total cases have risen to 7998 but the death tally is at 106.
Only 5 states have death tolls in the three digits, and the highest is Maharashtra at 975 against their total cases of 25,922.
Many states have no more active cases like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, to name a few. The majority of the cases are in a few hot spot states.
The ministry on its website said, "States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation".
