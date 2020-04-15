COVID-19 India Update: Death Toll Reaches 377, Cases at 11,439

COVID-19 cases have gone up to 969 in Rajasthan followed by 730 in Madhya Pradesh, 660 in Uttar Pradesh and 650 in Gujarat.

Telangana has 624 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 483 and Kerala at 387.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 278 in Jammu and Kashmir, 260 in Karnataka, 213 in West Bengal and 199 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 176 infections so far.

Bihar has reported 66 cases, while Odisha has 60 coronavirus cases. Thirty-seven people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have reported 33 cases each followed by Assam with 32 cases.

Jharkhand has 27 cases, Chandigarh has 21 cases and Ladakh has 17, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have reported a case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

The website also mentions that the patient from Nagaland has been shifted to Assam.

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)