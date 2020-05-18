The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 96,169 on Monday, 18 May, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. There are now 53,316 active cases across the country, while 3,029 people have died. As many as 35,823 patients have been cured or discharged.The country saw its biggest spike in 24 hours with 5,242 positive cases being recorded.Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 33,053 cases, followed by Gujarat with 11,379 cases.Regarding deaths, the ministry website mentioned that more than 70 percent had been due to comorbidities.Meanwhile, an extended lockdown was announced on Sunday, 17 May till 31 May, which will mark the fourth phase of the lockdown with some relaxations, as per the new guidelines.Closing Red Light Areas Could Reduce COVID-19 Deaths by 63%: Study(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)