COVID-19 India Update: Number of Cases Reach 18,601, Deaths at 590

A total of 31 deaths were reported since Monday evening - 11 fatalities were reported from Rajasthan, nine from Maharashtra, four from Gujarat, two each from Delhi, Telengana and Tamil Nadu and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 590 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 232 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 74, Gujarat at 71, Delhi at 47, Rajasthan at 25, Telengana at 23 and Andhra Pradesh at 20.

The death toll reached 18 in Uttar Pradesh while Tamil Nadu has reported 17 deaths so far.

Punjab and Karnataka have registered 16 deaths each. West Bengal has reported 12 fatalities.