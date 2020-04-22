COVID-19 India Update: Cases Near 20,000, Deaths at 640

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,294 in Uttar Pradesh, 928 in Telangana and 757 in Andhra Pradesh. The number of cases has risen to 427 in Kerala, 423 in West Bengal, 418 in Karnataka, 380 in Jammu and Kashmir, 254 in Haryana and 245 in Punjab.

Bihar has reported 126 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 79 such cases.

Forty-six people have been infected with the virus in Uttarakhand followed by Jharkhand with 45 cases.

Himachal Pradesh has 39 cases and Chhattisgarh has 36 while Assam has registered 35 infections so far.

Chandigarh has 27 COVID-19 cases, Ladakh 18, while 16 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, while Goa and Puducherry have seven COVID-19 patients each.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website.

It also mentioned that one case of Jharkhand has been reassigned to Bihar after reconciliation.

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)