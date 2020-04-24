COVID-19 India Update: Cases Climb to 23,077, Deaths at 718

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases to 23,077 in the country on Friday, 24 April according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 17,610 as 4,748 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, it said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total 23,502 samples have been confirmed positive for coronavirus so far.