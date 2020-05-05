COVID-19 India Update: 3,900 Cases in One Day, Death Toll at 1,568
The number of coronavirus positive cases observed a huge single-day spike with 3,900 new cases. Maharashtra recorded over 1,500 new cases.
According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, 5 May, total number of cases stood at 46,433 and the death toll at 1,568. Of the total cases, 12,726 have recovered and one has migrated.
The total number of active cases rose to 32,138.
Further, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases with 14,541 followed by Gujarat with 5,804, Delhi with 4,898, Tamil Nadu with 3,550 and Rajasthan with 3,061.
Maharashtra is also the state with maximum number of deaths (583) followed by Gujarat (319), Madhya Pradesh (165), West Bengal (133), Rajasthan (77) and Delhi (64).
Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,942 cases and 165 deaths so far.
States such as Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh don't have any active cases as positive patients have recovered.
Ministry on its website said, "States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation."
