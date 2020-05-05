COVID-19 India Update: 3,900 Cases in One Day, Death Toll at 1,568

The number of coronavirus positive cases observed a huge single-day spike with 3,900 new cases. Maharashtra recorded over 1,500 new cases.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, 5 May, total number of cases stood at 46,433 and the death toll at 1,568. Of the total cases, 12,726 have recovered and one has migrated.

The total number of active cases rose to 32,138.