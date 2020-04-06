COVID-19 India Update: Death Toll Rises to 109, Cases to 4,067

India crossed the 100-mark of COVID-19 deaths according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on 6 April, Monday.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases include 65 foreign nationals.

According to the ministry's data updated at 9 am, 21 fresh deaths were reported from Maharashtra, two each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and one from Punjab.