COVID-19 India Update: Cases Cross 50,000 Mark, Death Toll 1,783
The active coronavirus cases stood at 35,902 on Thursday, 7 May, as per the union health ministry.
The active coronavirus cases stood at 35,902 on Thursday, 7 May, as per the union health ministry. (Photo: PTI)

The positive number of cases in the country has crossed 50,000-mark on Thursday, 7 May.

As per the numbers released by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases stood at 52,952 and death toll at 1,783. The number of active cases is 35,902.

Out of the total cases, 15,266 have recovered and 1 has migrated.

Further, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases with 16,758 followed by Gujarat with 6,625, Delhi with 5,532, Tamil Nadu with 4,829 and Rajasthan with 3,317.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 3,138 cases so far.

Maharashtra is also the state with maximum number of deaths (651) followed by Gujarat (396), Madhya Pradesh (185), West Bengal (144), Rajasthan (92) and Delhi (65).

States such as Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh don't have any active cases as positive patients have recovered.

The ministry on its website also said, "The case status will be updated on the website only once a day in the morning instead of twice a day, as being done presently."

"States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation", it added.

