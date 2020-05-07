COVID-19 India Update: Cases Cross 50,000 Mark, Death Toll 1,783
The positive number of cases in the country has crossed 50,000-mark on Thursday, 7 May.
As per the numbers released by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases stood at 52,952 and death toll at 1,783. The number of active cases is 35,902.
Out of the total cases, 15,266 have recovered and 1 has migrated.
Madhya Pradesh has recorded 3,138 cases so far.
States such as Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh don't have any active cases as positive patients have recovered.
The ministry on its website also said, "The case status will be updated on the website only once a day in the morning instead of twice a day, as being done presently."
"States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation", it added.