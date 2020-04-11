COVID-19 India Update: 7447 Cases, Death Toll at 239

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 7447, including 71 foreign nationals on Saturday, 11 April. 642 among them have recovered while 239 deaths have been recorded, the Union Ministry said.

Currently, there are a total of 6565 active cases in the country, and Maharashtra continues to be the state with the highest number of patients and COVID-19 deaths with 1574 and 110 respectively.

Forty deaths and 1,035 new cases in the last 24 hours — the sharpest ever increase in cases.