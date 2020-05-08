COVID-19 India Update: 3,390 New Positive Cases, 1,886 Deaths
The positive number of cases in the country had crossed 50,000-mark on Thursday, 7 May.
As per the numbers released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the total number of cases stood at 56,342 and death toll at 1,886. The number of active cases is 37,916.
Out of the total cases, 16,539 have recovered and 1 has migrated.
Madhya Pradesh has recorded 3,252 cases and UP (3,071) so far.
States such as Goa, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh don't have any active cases as positive patients have recovered.
The ministry on its website also said, "The case status will be updated on the website only once a day in the morning instead of twice a day, as being done presently."
"States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation", it added.
