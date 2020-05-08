  • hamburger-icon
COVID-19 India Update: 3,390 New Positive Cases, 1,886 Deaths
Total number of positive coronavirus cases on Friday shot up to 56,342.
The positive number of cases in the country had crossed 50,000-mark on Thursday, 7 May.

As per the numbers released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the total number of cases stood at 56,342 and death toll at 1,886. The number of active cases is 37,916.

Out of the total cases, 16,539 have recovered and 1 has migrated.

(Photo: FIT)
Further, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases with 17,974 followed by Gujarat with 7,012, Delhi with 5,980, Tamil Nadu with 5,409 and Rajasthan with 3,427.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 3,252 cases and UP (3,071) so far.

Maharashtra is also the state with maximum number of deaths (694) followed by Gujarat (425), Madhya Pradesh (193), West Bengal (151), Rajasthan (97) and Delhi (66).

States such as Goa, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh don't have any active cases as positive patients have recovered.

The ministry on its website also said, "The case status will be updated on the website only once a day in the morning instead of twice a day, as being done presently."

"States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation", it added.

