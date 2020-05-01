COVID-19 India Update: Death Toll Rises to 1,147, Cases at 35,043

According to the data shared by the union health ministry, number of coronavirus deaths stood at 1,147 with 72 more fatalities and the total number of positive cases in the country has reached 35,043 on Friday, 1 May.

The number of active COVID-19 cases are 25,007, while 8,888 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. The total number of 35,043 cases includes 111 foreign nationals, said the health ministry.