COVID-19 India Update: Death Toll Rises to 1,147, Cases at 35,043
According to the data shared by the union health ministry, number of coronavirus deaths stood at 1,147 with 72 more fatalities and the total number of positive cases in the country has reached 35,043 on Friday, 1 May.
The number of active COVID-19 cases are 25,007, while 8,888 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. The total number of 35,043 cases includes 111 foreign nationals, said the health ministry.
Seventy-two deaths were reported since Thursday evening, out of which 27 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 17 from Gujarat, 11 from West Bengal, seven each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and three from Delhi.
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) toll reached 27 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Telengana, while Karantaka has reported 21 deaths.
Punjab has registered 19 fatalities so far, while the pathogen has claimed eight lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala. Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three deaths each.
Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each, according to the ministry data.
Rajasthan has reported 2,584 cases, Tamil Nadu 2,323 and Uttar Pradesh at 2,203 cases. The COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,403 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,038 in Telangana. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 795 in West Bengal, 614 in Jammu and Kashmir, 565 in Karnataka, 497 in Kerala, 418 in Bihar and 357 in Punjab.
The ministry on its website said, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".
It further added, States-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)