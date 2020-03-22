COVID-19 India Updates: Total 324, 2nd Death in Maharashtra

As India observes a day of 'Janata Curfew', the country saw a jump of over 60 cases in a day with the Health Ministry report at 10 am on March 22nd saying India now has 324 cases and 5 deaths. Of these numbers, 41 are foreign nationals and 24 have recovered. A second death has been notified in Maharashtra at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital.

Gujarat doubled its tally from 7 to 14 with Punjab numbers going up from 2 to 13. Chandigarh also saw a rise in numbers to 5.

Maharashtra remains the state with most cases 63, with Kerala at 52 cases.