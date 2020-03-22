COVID-19 India Updates: Total 324, 2nd Death in Maharashtra
As India observes a day of 'Janata Curfew', the country saw a jump of over 60 cases in a day with the Health Ministry report at 10 am on March 22nd saying India now has 324 cases and 5 deaths. Of these numbers, 41 are foreign nationals and 24 have recovered. A second death has been notified in Maharashtra at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital.
Gujarat doubled its tally from 7 to 14 with Punjab numbers going up from 2 to 13. Chandigarh also saw a rise in numbers to 5.
Maharashtra remains the state with most cases 63, with Kerala at 52 cases.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa announced that Karnataka state borders will be shut and domestic passengers will be screened at airports.
Other states like Rajasthan, Goa, West Bengal, Gujarat have also locked down their borders as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, the special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students that took off from Rome has landed at Delhi airport. All the evacuees will be taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility, New Delhi. ITBP team will receive the evacuees after thermal screening and immigration.
