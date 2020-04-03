COVID-19 India Update: Cases Rise to 2,301, Deaths Toll at 56

Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the cases in Telangana stand at 107. Madhya Pradesh has reported 99 cases so far, Gujarat 87 while Jammu and Kashmir has 70 positive patients so far. The number of cases has risen to 53 in West Bengal. Punjab has reported 46 cases, while 43 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Haryana. Bihar has 24, Chandigarh has 18, Assam has 16 and Ladakh has reported 14 cases so far.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Uttarakhand has reported 10 cases while Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients so far. Goa and Himachal Pradesh have have reported six coronavirus cases each. Odisha has five cases while Puducherry has three cases. Jhakhand and Manipur have reported two cases each while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradeh have reported a case each.

"18 cases are being reassigned to states for contact tracing," the ministry said on its website.

