COVID-19 India Update: Cases Over 5,000; Death Toll Stands at 149

India recorded over 5,000 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 8 April according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 149 and the number of cases to 5,194 in the country.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 4,643, as many as 401 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

The total number of cases includes 70 foreign nationals.

According to the ministry's data updated at 9 am, 25 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.