COVID-19 India Update: 5,734 Total Cases, Death Toll at 166

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 166 and the number of cases to 5,734 in the country on Thursday, 9 April according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,095, as many as 472 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

17 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, the ministry said.