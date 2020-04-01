COVID-19 India Update: Death Toll Rises to 35, Total Cases 1,397

The number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday, 31 March after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stands at 1,238, while three new deaths -- two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra -- were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Tuesday night.