COVID-19 India Updates: Total Cases at 14,378, Total Deaths at 480

COVID-19 cases have gone up to 1,229 in Rajasthan, 1,099 in Gujarat and 849 in Uttar Pradesh.

Telangana has 766 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 572 and Kerala at 396.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 359 in Karnataka, 328 in Jammu and Kashmir, 287 in West Bengal, 225 in Haryana and 202 in Punjab.

Bihar has reported 83 cases and Odisha 60. Forty people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have 36 cases each. Assam has registered 35 cases so far.

Jharkhand has 33 cases, Chandigarh 21 and Ladakh 18. Twelve cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has reported nine cases while Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

The website also mentions that a COVID-19 patient from Nagaland has been shifted to Assam.