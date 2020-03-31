COVID-19 India Update: Cases Climb to 1251, Says Health Ministry
The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,251 in India on Monday, 30 March registering the highest single-day increase of 227 cases, while the death toll rose to 32, the Union Health Ministry said.
It said the number of active cases was 1,117, and 101 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated. The 1,251 cases include 49 foreigners.
As on Monday night, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (8), followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (3), Delhi (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2).
Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.
The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported from Kerala with 202 infections, followed by Maharashtra at 198. The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 87.
The cases in Karnataka have gone up to 83 till now, it has increased to 82 in Uttar Pradesh .
Madhya Pradesh has 47 positive patients.
Punjab has reported 38 cases, while 36 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Haryana.
There are 23 cases of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal (22), Bihar (15) and Ladakh (13).
Nine cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Chandigarh has eight cases, while Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand have reported seven cases.
Goa has reported five coronavirus cases, while Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have reported three cases each. Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each.
"Remaining 46 cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing," the ministry stated.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)