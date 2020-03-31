COVID-19 India Update: Cases Climb to 1251, Says Health Ministry

As on Monday night, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (8), followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (3), Delhi (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2).

Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported from Kerala with 202 infections, followed by Maharashtra at 198. The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 87.

The cases in Karnataka have gone up to 83 till now, it has increased to 82 in Uttar Pradesh .