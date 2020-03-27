COVID-19 India Updates: Cases Climb to 724, Says Health Ministry
India’s total number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 700 mark, with 724 cases being reported as on Friday, 27 March, the Health Ministry said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 640, while 66 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.
The death toll has reached 17, with four deaths were reported from Maharashtra while Gujarat had registered three deaths.
Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report the highest number of cases from the novel coronavirus, with 137 and 130 respectively, including foreign nationals.
President Kovind, along with the Vice President, interacted with Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories on issues related to COVID-19. He lauded the efforts of all health professionals and everyone at the forefront of handling the challenge.
The global count of reported COVID-19 cases crossed 500000, according to data compiled by the John Hopkins University.
The US now has more coronavirus cases than any other country after more than 16,000 COVID-19 infections were reported there in a single day, taking the number of patients in America to over 85,600.
(With inputs from PTI)
