COVID-19 India: Cases Rise to 415, 75 Districts Locked Down

Seventy-five districts in India where coronavirus cases were reported have been locked down as authorities undertook extraordinary measures to check the spread of the disease, while all inter-state buses, passenger trains and metro services remain suspended across the country till 31 March.

India recorded a jump in the number of deaths being reported on Sunday, a 38-year-old man who passed away in Patna, Bihar, a 53-year-old male patient who died in Mumbai, and a 67-year-old man in Gujarat.

The total number of deaths has reportedly risen to 8, with a 68-year-old man who had recovered from COVID-19 dying in Mumbai. He had developed ‘acute renal failure and respiratory distress’.

Significantly, all the cases who have died so far have had underlying conditions - from hypertension and diabetes, to kidney disease and asthma.

Meanwhile, services of Ola and Uber will not be available in Delhi till 31 March amid the lockdown announced by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus.