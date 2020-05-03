COVID-19 India Updates: Total Nears 40,000, 1301 Deaths Reported

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updates, the total number of cases in India neared 40,000 with over 1300 deaths. 10632 people have been discharged and the active numbers are around 28046.

Maharashtra, with 12296 cases remains the most affected state. Gujarat with 5054 cases and Delhi with 4122 cases continue to be more affected. From 4 May the 3rd lockdown goes into effect with more relaxed rules depending upon where you live.

Below is a detailed map of the numbers across the states: