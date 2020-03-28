COVID-19 India Updates: Total Cases at 873 & Death Toll at 19
On Saturday, 28 March, India saw a total of 873 COVID-19 cases, with an active number of 775 people currently infected.
The recovery numbers did shoot up as well, with the recovered now standing at 79 people, and the deaths rose to 19, with one more being added from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh each.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 180, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala, where the number of cases has climbed to 173, including eight foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.
149 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the government of Uttar Pradesh has arranged for 1,000 buses to take the migrant workers to their respective hometowns amid the coronavirus lockdown and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state government will provide meals to 325 schools, and feed over four lakh people starting Saturday.
(With inputs from PTI)
