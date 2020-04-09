I Called 4 COVID-19 Mental Health Helplines, Here’s What They Said

FIT reached out to counsellors and representatives from all 4 helplines; some offered quick stress-busting and well-being focussed advice while some dealt with more serious anxieties.

They all agreed that most calls were around anxieties related to COVID-19 and the lockdown.

“Mostly, a lot of people calling in for work-related apprehensions and job insecurity. This preempts a lot of PTSD. A lot of the youth are calling about this. The elderly have a lot of fear. A lot of home-makers are calling about stress and the lack of space because of the lockdown,” says Dr Prakriti Poddar, the managing trustee of the Poddar Foundation.

Psychiatrist Dr Soumitra Pathare, in a previous article for FIT, also added that mental health concerns are closely linked to our socio-economic situation. And financial stress is a huge factor in these trying times.

With have over 20 organisations on board and the Goa government and Maharasthra State Commission using the Poddar helpline, Dr Poddar says the idea is to create “a collective to address this problem area and break the silence.”

Poddar Helpline works on a graded system with 570 trained volunteers and government recognised clinal psychologists and psychiatric team.

“Critical calls from people who are hallucinating or suicidal are escalated to the nine doctors of the psychiatric team.”

Another Mumbai-based helpline is Neerja Birla’s mental health organisation MPower collaborating with the government of Maharashtra and BMC.

Dr Ambrish Dharmadhikari, Psychiatrist at Mpower says, “Mpower counsellors run this 24/7 helpline. We focus on mental health issues but also look at queries outside of this domain.”

The helpline has gotten over 2000 calls since they launched, mostly from Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune in particular.

“This could be as these are COVID-19 hotspots,” muses Dr Dharmadhikari.