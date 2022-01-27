Gut-Microbiome Linked to Higher Risk of Long COVID: Study

The findings, published online in the journal Gut, showed that 81 bacterial species were associated with different categories of long COVID and many species were associated with more than two categories of persistent symptoms.

For example, at 6 months, persistent respiratory symptoms were strongly associated with several opportunistic 'unfriendly' microbes, including Streptococcus anginosus, Streptococcus vestibularis, Streptococcus gordonii, and Clostridium disporicum.