Vaccination and Past Infection May Reduce Risk of Long COVID: Study

Vaccination reduces long COVID's incidence by preventing people from getting infected in the first place.

In theory, the shots could also protect against the condition by minimising the length of time the virus has free rein in the body during breakthrough infections.

In the study, the team between July and November 2021, asked more than 3,000 people whether they were experiencing the most common symptoms of long COVID.

All had been tested for SARS-CoV-2 between March 2020 and the study period.