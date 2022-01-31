Omicron Resurgence in the UK Mostly Affecting Children: Study

Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist and lead scientist for the study, said the bounce-back came 'sooner than many expected'.

But he insisted it was 'not surprising' because the start of the school term has been the instigator of resurgences throughout the pandemic, with the highly-infectious virus then crossing over into their parents, school staff and the rest of the wider community.

Professor Spector said cases will 'continue to stay high until spring' due to Omicron's high reinfection rate and the emergence of subvariant BA.2, which experts argue could become dominant within a month because it appears to be even more infectious than its ancestral strain.